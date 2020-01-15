Join our UA Universe at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 next week

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects London,which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form. More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme. With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is the UA Universe track - your chance to learn the ins and outs of user acquisition from the experts.

January 20th

14:00 - The track kicks off with Adverty CEO and founder Niklas Bakos talking about "the new ad format in town" - what could it be? Only one way to find out...

14:20 - Next up, Playable Platform CEO Johan Lofstrom takes the stage to discuss creative optimisation and how you can easily extract this value by working using data driven optimisation processes and systems.

14:40 - Nifty Games founder and CEO John Middleton then steps up to talk about standing out as a new mobile publisher in a crowded market.

15:00 - The first of our panels will look at the leading tactics for UA in 2020, moderated by Irina Yakupov, marketing & business operations for Bidshake. Joining her are (deep breath) SYBO head of performance marketing & mobile growth, Farhan Haq; Ubisoft UA expert, Aileen Bergman; Supersolid senior user acquisition specialist, Stéphane Portal; Social Point user acquisition specialist, Michael Jessen; SuperScale director of user acquisition, Matej Lancaric; and AppsFlyer partner development manager, Yeshas Nakshathri.

15:40 - Round off the track with a second panel, we have Chirag Ambwani, head of gaming & entertainment at Sensor Tower, moderating a group of experts on the topic of tactics for low CPI and high user quality. Joining him are Next Games performance marketing director Yiannis Alexopoulos, Infinity Games CEO & co-founder Muhammad Satar, Boomzap Entertainment co-founder & creative director Christopher Natsuume, and Snap Inc head of emerging international, advertising solutions Samuel Bevan.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending.

