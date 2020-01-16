Come along for The Indie Track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects London,which takes place between January 20th and 21st.

Europe's biggest mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in a newer, bigger, better form. More than 2,000 delegates representing the entire sector will gather for the two days of January 20-21 to hear 200+ world-class speakers across 15 tracks sharing their expert insight on everything from monetisation to the latest development trends.

A reworked schedule with new tracks for 2020 that include live ops, influencer marketing, Industry Vision and Values, esports, global publishing, and a workshop programme. With highly competitive indie pitches and mighty networking through our free Pitch & Match meeting scheduler and the infamous Global Connects party night, no event puts you in touch with the whole gaming industry like PGC.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is The Indie Track - your chance to learn from other indies trying to make it in the big bad world of mobile games.

January 21th

11:20 - The track kicks off with a panel on how in-app bidding can boost your bottom line, moderated by AppLoving managing director of Europe, Daniel Tchernahovsky. He will be joined by Homa Games co-founder and managing director Vincent Hart de Keating, Kwalee head of digital marketing Ryan Davies, and Facebook Audience Network strategic partner manager of publisher solutions, Marc Milowski.

12:00 - For the first talk of the track, Rollic creative director Inci Alper will be giving a hyper crash course in game art, looking at what art styles fit hypercasual better and can help your game in different ways.

12:20 - Tom Greenwood, senior business development at Nutaku, then takes to the stage to talk about the "explosion" of the adult games industry, providing a deep insight into the world and why so many developers are turning to it with their games.

12:40 - You shouldn't let publishers walk all over you, but don't worry, two fellers are here to help you through it. Rogue Games' VP of marketing Bryan Buskas and director of business development Levi Buchanan will be giving a low-down on the aggressive questions you need to ask potential publishers so you don't end up with a bad deal.

13:00 - Lunch break!

14:00 - Starting up the track again after lunch, Exit Games founder & CTO Christof Wegmann will be talking about deterministic game engines and how they're going to disrupt multiplayer game development by removing the need for studios to write their own netcode.

14:20 - Glow Up Games co-founder and chief design officer Tara Mustapha takes the stage next to offer advice on finding and working with mentors - after all, it's dangerous to go alone.

14:40 - Following that, MAG Interactive head of ideation Matthew Buxton will be talking about when to prototype and why, specifically looking at combining your prototyping with data driven production.

15:00 - Up next, FRAG Games business director Zaair Hussain will be discussing "aspirational outsourcing", and what aspiration looks like for outsourcing firms around the world.

15:20 - Adam Barker, a freelance UX consultant operating as Guffaw Digital, joins us to talk about how a well-designed UX can boost, retention, revenues, UA, and keep your players happy, making it a real key to success.

15:40 - Snap Finger Click design director Joanna Haslam then takes the mic to discuss game design docs, why there's still a place for them in agile development, and how to write your own agile development doc.

16:00 - Want to find out what it's like to be a developer of games for kids? My Town Games founder Daniel Sonnenfeld will be giving a talk on exactly that topic.

16:20 - Recontact Digital Arts' CEO Eray Dinc and co-founder & producer Simay Dinc will then take the stage to talk about how they're working on games that toe the line between interactive cinema and mobile game.

16:40 - For the final talk of the day, Jussi Autio, founder and creative director of Resistance Games, will be giving a very long history of games, stretching back thousands of years, to explain how the notion of playing games has shaped our entire civilisation.

17:00 - Finally, Fundamentally Games "chief of curiosity" and general expert-about-town Oscar Clark will lead a panel in "fantasy pitching". No idea what that means, but knowing Oscar, expect something a bit off-kilter. Joining him are Space Ape Games content marketer Deborah Menash-Bonsu, 4EversGames CEO Katleen Evers, Glow Up Games' Tara Mustapha, and Steel Media's very own Sophia Aubrey Drake.

