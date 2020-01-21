Kwalee on what exactly makes a hypercasual game

As part of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, Kwalee head of publishing Simon Prytherch, gave a talk on what a hypercasual game really is.
He began by outlining the three key principles of hypercasual - mass appeal, bite-sized gameplay, and short-term stickiness.
Beginning with mass appeal, Prytherch idenitifed "satisfying visuals and satisfying moments" as the key to upholding the principle - the player needs to know what the game is in the first three seconds.
Visuals need to be "inoffensive" - genderless, cultureless, and transferable to whatever territory developers are looking at launching in - though "not everything needs to be a cube".
Satisfaction
As for the satisfying moment, Prytherch pointed to Kwalee's own game Drop & Smash, in which players drop and smash objects, as something which is instantly recogniseable as satisfying for anyone who sees it.
Bite-sized gameplay means satisfying mechanics - most hypercasual titles focus on one mechanic, so this needs to be something that players instantly engage with.
And finally, short-term stickiness refers to strong retention. Kwalee has a threshold of 40% day one retention with its prototypes - if it doesn't hit this figure, the game is killed.
