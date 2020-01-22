AppsFlyer raises $210 million in Series D funding round

Global attribution company AppsFlyer has raised $210 million in a Series D funding round.

The round was led by New York-based equity firm General Atlantic, other companies that took part include Qumra Capital, Goldman Sachs Growth, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Pitango Venture Capital and Magma Venture Partners.

Alex Crisses, General Atlantic's managing director and Anton Levy - the firm's co-president and global head of technology - joined the board of directors for AppsFlyer.

“We are excited to partner with a company that has an experienced team and a culture focused on the customer,” said Crisses.

“Attribution is becoming the core of the marketing tech stack, and AppsFlyer has established itself as a leader in this fast-growing category. AppsFlyer’s commitment to being independent, unbiased, and representing the marketer’s interests has garnered the trust of many of the world’s leading brands, and we see significant potential to capture additional opportunity in the market.”

Levy added: “At General Atlantic, we partner with transformative companies that drive success, innovation, and value, and we view AppsFlyer as a disruptor in its market.

“AppsFlyer’s scale enables it to provide accurate attribution data and ad-fraud protection, saving millions for advertisers. At the same time, the company has the end-user in mind every step of the way. As data privacy becomes one of the primary concerns facing brands, we are energized to partner with a technology leader that has a mindset of privacy by design and security first.”

Continued growth

Three years ago, AppsFlyer closed its series C funding round, generating a total of $294 million. In those years, the firm expanded bringing in a further 850 employees across 18 offices worldwide.

Currently, the company works with more than 12,000 customers including eBay, HBO, Walmart, Tencent, NBC Universal and Nike. On top of this, AppsFlyer has partnerships with many companies including, Twitter, Facebook, Google, Adobe and Oracle.

“As a market leader, we are proud and humbled to know that AppsFlyer’s platform is used daily by many marketing teams around the world,” said AppsFlyer CEO and co-founder Oren Kaniel.

“We take this responsibility very seriously. This new round enables us to double down on our mission to empower marketers with the tools needed to catapult their success and make accurate, better-informed, strategic decisions, as well as help drive innovation and transparency across our industry.”

Kaniel continued: “Robust attribution has become critical to the ecosystem. In 2019 alone, our customers made $28B worth of decisions using AppsFlyer.

“The natural progression for us is to maintain an open platform for partners and third-party developers, allowing them to add their own custom solutions on top of ours. This will enable brands to innovate in ways that are almost unimaginable today. We’re thrilled to have General Atlantic’s support on our journey towards democratizing marketing.”