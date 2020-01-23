News

Project xCloud makes its way to Canada as part of preview rollout

By , Staff Writer

Microsoft's streaming service Project xCloud will be available in Canada at the end of January.

As announced by the firm, Canadian players invited to test the service will have access to over 50 games as of January 29th.

"Canada has been one of the top-requested markets for expansion and we're delighted to deliver for gamers in Canada starting next week," said Project xCloud general manager and head of product Catherine Gluckstein.

In November 2019, not only were 50 more games added to the service but it was confirmed that multiple countries - including Canada - would get access to xCloud in 2020. The project first entered preview last October, though it was only available in the US, UK and Korea.

Welcome to Canada

"We're excited to extend the preview to our community in Canada, and we look forward to sharing more about bringing Project xCloud to additional markets in due course," said Gluckstein.

"We also recently expanded the Xbox Console Streaming preview to Xbox Insiders in all Xbox One-supported markets, including Canada, and we're offering players the choice of playing remotely from their Xbox One console or streaming directly from the cloud, no console required, via the Project xCloud preview."

Head over to PCGamesInsider.biz for the full story.


