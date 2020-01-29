Lockwood Publishing expands into Lisbon with new office

Early in 2015, he started his own Studio, B5 Studios, a real mix approach to game dev from truly indie games to physical/hardware interaction experiences that combine mobile with external interfaces because games are made to make people happy.

Sports and Action Sports games related with Brands have been his mantra, having worked at Biodroid for 7 years he had the opportunity to develop Skate, BMX, Surf, Olympics and football games.

UK mobile games firm Lockwood Publishing has announced plans to open a new development office in Lisbon, Portugal.

Opening in March, Ricardo Flores will head up the location after previously having experience at indie studio Fun Punch as well as teaching video game production at the Polytechnics Inistritutes of Lisbon and Leiria.

The new office will create 30 new job roles across games design, animation, software and coding, with Lockwood encouraging those interested to apply.

"Tremendous growth"

"Lisbon's tremendous growth and position on the global tech and creative stage makes this an incredibly exciting opportunity for us," said Flores

"The epic tech talent, enviable quality of life and broader political stability will also be key to attracting the right team and our next generation of creators. So, if you're a budding young developer, animator, software engineer or coder in the Lisbon area, or in the UK looking for an opportunity to relocate, we'd love to hear from you."

The company will continue to expand further over the next six months, with plans to invest in Newcastle, London, and its Vilnius office all planned.

Lockwood Publishing recently launched a campaign to offer virtual Koalas within Avakin Life to help generate funds against the Australia bushfires.