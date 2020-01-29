News

Lockwood Publishing expands into Lisbon with new office

Lockwood Publishing expands into Lisbon with new office
By , Staff Writer

UK mobile games firm Lockwood Publishing has announced plans to open a new development office in Lisbon, Portugal.

Opening in March, Ricardo Flores will head up the location after previously having experience at indie studio Fun Punch as well as teaching video game production at the Polytechnics Inistritutes of Lisbon and Leiria.

The new office will create 30 new job roles across games design, animation, software and coding, with Lockwood encouraging those interested to apply.

"Tremendous growth"

"Lisbon's tremendous growth and position on the global tech and creative stage makes this an incredibly exciting opportunity for us," said Flores

"The epic tech talent, enviable quality of life and broader political stability will also be key to attracting the right team and our next generation of creators. So, if you're a budding young developer, animator, software engineer or coder in the Lisbon area, or in the UK looking for an opportunity to relocate, we'd love to hear from you."

The company will continue to expand further over the next six months, with plans to invest in Newcastle, London, and its Vilnius office all planned.

Lockwood Publishing recently launched a campaign to offer virtual Koalas within Avakin Life to help generate funds against the Australia bushfires.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

Job News Mar 16th, 2018

Avakin life developer Lockwood Publishing opens new studio in Newcastle

Job News Feb 11th, 2019

Sumo Digital opens mobile studio in Leamington Spa

as Job News Oct 24th, 2018

Fortnite developer Epic Games to open new Australia and New Zealand branch

Job News Sep 19th, 2018

Talking Tom developer Outfit7 to open new Barcelona studio

News Sep 18th, 2018

World of Tanks maker Wargaming opens UK games development studio

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies