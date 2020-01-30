GameRefinery acquires app developer market insight firm Reflection.io

Finnish-based mobile game analytics specialist GameRefinery has acquired market insight firm Reflection.io for an undisclosed fee.

Founded in 2013, Reflection.io will now enable GameRefinery to provide additional revenue and download data for iOS and Android titles across 35 markets.

The platform uses statistical algorithms that predict revenues combined with download figures from publicly available data and transactional sales data shared by publishers and developers.

The UK company has previously worked with the likes of Square Enix, Miniclip, Sky, BBC, Wooga, Endemol and Sega.

"Really exciting"

"Having access to the right data and insights remains essential for any successful mobile game publisher", said GameRefinery CEO and co-founder Markus Råmark.

"Bringing together Reflection.io's data around installs and app revenues with our own rich data on game features and engagement will give publishers something they’ve not had before; actionable data connecting features to monetization. This deal is really exciting for our whole team, as it gives us a whole new set of capabilities to build on."

We recently spoke to GameRefinery's Joel Julkunen about 2019 and how it was the year mobile gaming got more IPs and went more core.