News

GameRefinery acquires app developer market insight firm Reflection.io

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 30th, 2020 acquisition GameRefinery
Reflection.io 		Not disclosed
GameRefinery acquires app developer market insight firm Reflection.io
By , Staff Writer

Finnish-based mobile game analytics specialist GameRefinery has acquired market insight firm Reflection.io for an undisclosed fee.

Founded in 2013, Reflection.io will now enable GameRefinery to provide additional revenue and download data for iOS and Android titles across 35 markets.

The platform uses statistical algorithms that predict revenues combined with download figures from publicly available data and transactional sales data shared by publishers and developers.

The UK company has previously worked with the likes of Square Enix, Miniclip, Sky, BBC, Wooga, Endemol and Sega.

"Really exciting"

"Having access to the right data and insights remains essential for any successful mobile game publisher", said GameRefinery CEO and co-founder Markus Råmark.

"Bringing together Reflection.io's data around installs and app revenues with our own rich data on game features and engagement will give publishers something they’ve not had before; actionable data connecting features to monetization. This deal is really exciting for our whole team, as it gives us a whole new set of capabilities to build on."

We recently spoke to GameRefinery's Joel Julkunen about 2019 and how it was the year mobile gaming got more IPs and went more core.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Aug 6th, 2018

Weekly UK App Store charts: Hello Stars, Hello Neighbor and Plank! top flurry of new stars in download rankings

News Jul 30th, 2018

Weekly UK App Store charts: Gardenscapes returns as a top 10 grosser

News Jul 23rd, 2018

Weekly UK App Store charts: Fortnite a top grosser on iPhone and iPad

News Jul 16th, 2018

Weekly UK App Store charts: Pokemon Go and Fortnite rise to the top grossing summit as Candy Crush Saga falls

News Jul 9th, 2018

Weekly UK App Store charts: Pokemon Quest jumps into top 10 download rankings for iPhone and iPad

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies