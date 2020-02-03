Where on Earth will you find us this year? Join the Steel Media 2020 world tour!

The new year is barely underway and we’ve already hosted our biggest event ever in the form of Pocket Gamer Connects London. This month, we brought together nearly 2,500 games industry professionals from more than 60 countries and helped them connect with over 9,000 meetings arranged through our free online scheduler alone.

And we’re just getting started...

Last year, we connected nearly 14,000 attendees through our events and millions via our online media - and this year is going to be even bigger!

We have so much more lined up for 2020, with over 50 events planned all around the world, from North America to Russia, Germany to China and more. As well as our flagship Connects series of international events touching down in Seattle, Hong Kong, Helsinki and Jordan, our hotly contested Big Indie Pitch competitions are also globetrotting again, with Pocket Gamer parties and mixers rounding out the mix too.

Want to know where you can connect with the global games industry in 2020? Take a look at the list below...

Steel Media World Tour 2020

February

Pocket Gamer Party/Mixer during MWC, Spain

March

Blockchain Gamer LIVE! during GDC, USA

PC Top 50 PC Games Makers Dinner during GDC, USA

Pocket Gamer Party during GDC, USA

Big Indie Pitch during GDC, USA

April

Big Indie Pitch @ Tallinn Game Dev Days, Estonia

Mobile Mixer @ London Games Festival, UK

Big Indie Pitch @ London Games Festival, UK

May

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, USA: 11-12 May

Big Screen Gaming Seattle, USA: 11-12 May

Very Big Indie Pitch @ PGC Seattle

Big Indie Pitch @ Digital Dragons, Poland

June

Big Indie Pitch @ White Nights St Petersburg, Russia

Big Indie Pitch during E3, USA

Pocket Gamer Party during E3, USA

July

Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong: 9-10 July

Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Hong Kong: 9-10 July

Very Big Indie Pitch @ PGC Hong Kong

Big Indie Pitch during Develop Brighton, UK

Big Indie Pitch during Chinajoy, China

Pocket Gamer Party during Chinajoy, China

August

Top 50 Mobile Games Makers during Gamescom, Germany

Big Indie Pitch during Gamescom, Germany

Pocket Gamer Party during Gamescom, Germany

September

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, Finland: 29-30 Sept

Big Screen Gaming PGC Helsinki, Finland: 29-30 Sept

Very Big Indie Pitch @ PGC Helsinki

Big Indie Pitch @ Tokyo Game Show

October

Big Indie Pitch @ GIC, Poland

Big Indie Pitch @ EGLX, Canada

Big Indie Pitch @ White Nights Moscow, Russia

Big Indie Pitch @ Sweden Games Conference, Sweden

Big Indie Pitch during Game Connection Paris, France

November

Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan: 7-8 Nov

Big Screen Gaming Jordan: 7-8 Nov

Very Big Indie Pitch @ PGC Jordan

Big Indie Pitch @ Dev.Play, Romania

Big Indie Pitch @ G-STAR, Korea

Big Indie Pitch during MIGS Montreal, Canada

Pocket Gamer Party during G-STAR, Korea

December

Games Industry Christmas Mixer, London, UK

