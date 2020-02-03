Where on Earth will you find us this year? Join the Steel Media 2020 world tour!

The new year is barely underway and we’ve already hosted our biggest event ever in the form of Pocket Gamer Connects London. This month, we brought together nearly 2,500 games industry professionals from more than 60 countries and helped them connect with over 9,000 meetings arranged through our free online scheduler alone.
And we’re just getting started...
Last year, we connected nearly 14,000 attendees through our events and millions via our online media - and this year is going to be even bigger!
We have so much more lined up for 2020, with over 50 events planned all around the world, from North America to Russia, Germany to China and more. As well as our flagship Connects series of international events touching down in Seattle, Hong Kong, Helsinki and Jordan, our hotly contested Big Indie Pitch competitions are also globetrotting again, with Pocket Gamer parties and mixers rounding out the mix too.
Want to know where you can connect with the global games industry in 2020? Take a look at the list below...
If you want to get ahead of the game and discuss involvement and sponsorship opportunities, email our CEO using chris@steelmedia.co.uk
Steel Media World Tour 2020
February
- Pocket Gamer Party/Mixer during MWC, Spain
March
- Blockchain Gamer LIVE! during GDC, USA
- PC Top 50 PC Games Makers Dinner during GDC, USA
- Pocket Gamer Party during GDC, USA
- Big Indie Pitch during GDC, USA
April
- Big Indie Pitch @ Tallinn Game Dev Days, Estonia
- Mobile Mixer @ London Games Festival, UK
- Big Indie Pitch @ London Games Festival, UK
May
- Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, USA: 11-12 May
- Big Screen Gaming Seattle, USA: 11-12 May
- Very Big Indie Pitch @ PGC Seattle
- Big Indie Pitch @ Digital Dragons, Poland
June
- Big Indie Pitch @ White Nights St Petersburg, Russia
- Big Indie Pitch during E3, USA
- Pocket Gamer Party during E3, USA
July
- Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong: 9-10 July
- Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Hong Kong: 9-10 July
- Very Big Indie Pitch @ PGC Hong Kong
- Big Indie Pitch during Develop Brighton, UK
- Big Indie Pitch during Chinajoy, China
- Pocket Gamer Party during Chinajoy, China
August
- Top 50 Mobile Games Makers during Gamescom, Germany
- Big Indie Pitch during Gamescom, Germany
- Pocket Gamer Party during Gamescom, Germany
September
- Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, Finland: 29-30 Sept
- Big Screen Gaming PGC Helsinki, Finland: 29-30 Sept
- Very Big Indie Pitch @ PGC Helsinki
- Big Indie Pitch @ Tokyo Game Show
October
- Big Indie Pitch @ GIC, Poland
- Big Indie Pitch @ EGLX, Canada
- Big Indie Pitch @ White Nights Moscow, Russia
- Big Indie Pitch @ Sweden Games Conference, Sweden
- Big Indie Pitch during Game Connection Paris, France
November
- Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan: 7-8 Nov
- Big Screen Gaming Jordan: 7-8 Nov
- Very Big Indie Pitch @ PGC Jordan
- Big Indie Pitch @ Dev.Play, Romania
- Big Indie Pitch @ G-STAR, Korea
- Big Indie Pitch during MIGS Montreal, Canada
- Pocket Gamer Party during G-STAR, Korea
December
- Games Industry Christmas Mixer, London, UK
