EA's mobile digital net revenue decreased by $51 million last quarter

Electronic Art's mobile digital net revenue has decreased by $51 million over the publisher's Q3 period.

The figures were made public through the company’s financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended on December 31st, 2019. Compared to the previous year, digital net revenue for the fiscal year 2019 decreased $3 million overall, with live services making up the majority lost on the mobile platform at $124 million.

Net bookings brought in $4.94 billion, however mobile suffered again at dropping 13 per cent or $83 million, which the firm puts down to "ageing titles" across its portfolio.

Overall, the company's total net bookings equalled to $1.98 billion for the quarter, with total net revenue of $1.59 billion.

Switch still conscious

During the financial call, EA discussed its stance on the Nintendo Switch and its caution towards bringing more games over to the platform.

"We are always looking and discussing with Nintendo what else we can put on the platform, and as the platform grows, our interest in adding content grows for that platform," said EA chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen.

"But we're also conscious of the fact that the top-selling titles by a long shot are all Nintendo software. Which is fabulous software, but it helps us balance the realities of how big our markets could be there."

The Nintendo Switch has continued sell extremely well since launching in 2017, with its latest financials showing the console has surpassed 52 million sales, outselling the SNES.

During the same earnings call, EA confirmed that a partnership has been made to bring battle royale title Apex Legends to mobile in China.