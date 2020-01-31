News

EA's mobile digital net revenue decreased by $51 million last quarter

EA's mobile digital net revenue decreased by $51 million last quarter
By , Staff Writer

Electronic Art's mobile digital net revenue has decreased by $51 million over the publisher's Q3 period.

The figures were made public through the company’s financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended on December 31st, 2019. Compared to the previous year, digital net revenue for the fiscal year 2019 decreased $3 million overall, with live services making up the majority lost on the mobile platform at $124 million.

Net bookings brought in $4.94 billion, however mobile suffered again at dropping 13 per cent or $83 million, which the firm puts down to "ageing titles" across its portfolio.

Overall, the company's total net bookings equalled to $1.98 billion for the quarter, with total net revenue of $1.59 billion.

Switch still conscious

During the financial call, EA discussed its stance on the Nintendo Switch and its caution towards bringing more games over to the platform. 

"We are always looking and discussing with Nintendo what else we can put on the platform, and as the platform grows, our interest in adding content grows for that platform," said EA chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen.

"But we're also conscious of the fact that the top-selling titles by a long shot are all Nintendo software. Which is fabulous software, but it helps us balance the realities of how big our markets could be there."

The Nintendo Switch has continued sell extremely well since launching in 2017, with its latest financials showing the console has surpassed 52 million sales, outselling the SNES.

During the same earnings call, EA confirmed that a partnership has been made to bring battle royale title Apex Legends to mobile in China.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Oct 30th, 2019

EA's mobile Q2 2019 revenue falls 20% to $177 million

News Jul 31st, 2019

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes nears 80 million players but EA’s mobile revenue drops by 16%

News Feb 6th, 2019

EA Mobile downbeat on year-end earnings in face of “increasingly challenging” market

News Jul 27th, 2018

FIFA success dominates EA’s financial report for Q1 FY2019

News May 9th, 2018

Sims Mobile and Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes help propel EA Mobile bookings to $659m in FY18

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies