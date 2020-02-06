Zynga revenue soars to record $1.32 billion

US social games developer Zynga has seen its revenue soar to a record $1.32 billion during its 2019 financial year.

This was an increase of 46 per cent year-over-year, alongside a 61 per cent rise for the same period concerning bookings, which totalled $1.56 billion.

The figures were made public by the San Francisco-based firm when it posted its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Revenue accumulated in Q4 2019 was $404 million, up 63 per cent year-over-year. This was however not strong enough to prevent a net loss for the quarter at $4 million, though this was down from the $44 million it had expected to lose.

Zynga's generated operating cash flow equalled $263 million, up 56 per cent from the previous year and was confirmed as the company's strongest performance since 2011.

"Outstanding year"

"Our strong Q4 performance capped off an outstanding year for Zynga," said Zynga chief executive officer Frank Gibeau.

"Live services are the foundation of our multi-year growth strategy and were the primary driver of our highest-ever annual revenue and bookings. Our momentum in 2019 has positioned us for continued growth in 2020."

Small Giant Games' Empires & Puzzles, alongside Zynga's own Words with Friends, were both highlighted as reasons for the firm's strong results.

The previous period saw Zynga achieve its best quarter for revenue and bookings in its 12-year history, which was mainly down to the company's recent acquisitions.

Zynga president Bernard Kim was honoured as a Mobile Legend at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 in January, following the company's return to profit.