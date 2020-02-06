News

Zynga revenue soars to record $1.32 billion

Zynga revenue soars to record $1.32 billion
By , Staff Writer

US social games developer Zynga has seen its revenue soar to a record $1.32 billion during its 2019 financial year.

This was an increase of 46 per cent year-over-year, alongside a 61 per cent rise for the same period concerning bookings, which totalled $1.56 billion.

The figures were made public by the San Francisco-based firm when it posted its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Revenue accumulated in Q4 2019 was $404 million, up 63 per cent year-over-year. This was however not strong enough to prevent a net loss for the quarter at $4 million, though this was down from the $44 million it had expected to lose.

Zynga's generated operating cash flow equalled $263 million, up 56 per cent from the previous year and was confirmed as the company's strongest performance since 2011.

"Outstanding year"

"Our strong Q4 performance capped off an outstanding year for Zynga," said Zynga chief executive officer Frank Gibeau.

"Live services are the foundation of our multi-year growth strategy and were the primary driver of our highest-ever annual revenue and bookings. Our momentum in 2019 has positioned us for continued growth in 2020."

Small Giant Games' Empires & Puzzles, alongside Zynga's own Words with Friends, were both highlighted as reasons for the firm's strong results.

The previous period saw Zynga achieve its best quarter for revenue and bookings in its 12-year history, which was mainly down to the company's recent acquisitions.

Zynga president Bernard Kim was honoured as a Mobile Legend at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 in January, following the company's return to profit.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Aug 1st, 2019

Zynga’s strong portfolio gives firm best-ever revenue and bookings for Q2

News May 3rd, 2018

CSR Racing 2 and Words With Friends 2’s strong performance extends Zynga’s profit streak

News Feb 8th, 2018

Zynga posts first profitable year since 2010 following successful launch of Words With Friends 2

1 Data & Research Mar 16th, 2017

Did you know Zynga now generates more mobile game revenue than EA?

News Oct 23rd, 2019

Empires & Puzzles storms past $500 million in lifetime revenue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies