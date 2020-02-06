Huuuge Games signs publishing deal with Pakistan-based Turbo Labz for its game Chess Star

Mobile games publisher Huuuge Games has agreed on a publishing deal with Pakistan-based developer Turbo Laz for its game Chess Star.

According to Tech Juice, the game utilisies Turbo Labz's own social gaming platform, and is gearing up for a 2020 launch. It is targeted at chess players worldwide - approximately 700 million.

However, it is worth noting that Chess Star is not a new game - it appears to have first been made available back in May 2018. It also appears that the publisher for Chess Star has changed to a subsidiary of Huuuge Games on both Google Play and the App Store.

Keep the success coming

"We see the investment as a huge validation of the strength of our platform and global alignment of the company's vision," said Turbo Labz’s CEO Faraz Ahmed.

"Backed by Huuuge's world-class publishing capabilities, we intend to grow our team and scale the company operations to expand the platform's services and develop more games."

Last year, eight weeks after its release, Huuuge Games' Traffic Puzzle generated $1 million. In 2017, the social casino games developer received an investment of $50 million in a series C funding round.