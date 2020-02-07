Just days left to save up to £375 on Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2020

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle returns on May 11th and 12th, and time is running out to save up to £375 on the price of tickets.

Back for its second edition, the two-day B2B games industry conference is set to be a special sequel.

Two events, one roof

Over 750 industry professionals from every corner of the globe will join us Stateside for two days of insightful conference talks, thought-proving panel sessions, keynotes, pitches, showcasing, networking and more. From students and talented indie developers, to C-level executives from the biggest publishers and investors, you’ll find them all there.

We’ve lined up 150 from the mobile games industry who will present their key thoughts, advice, experiences and analysis on 12 conference tracks, covering a range of topics from live ops, technical talks and esports to industry visions and values.

Last year in Seattle, we had PC Connects joining Pocket Gamer Connects. This year, its successor Big Screen Gaming will be making its North American debut. It features a further 30 speakers and five tracks covering all the hottest trends and developments in the console, PC and XR gaming space.

With both events, that’s 17 tracks, 180 speakers, 120 sessions and 50+ hours of content. Your ticket will grant you access to both shows.

Networking, networking, and more networking

Connecting our attendees to the entire global games industry is what we do at our events, and that’s made easier with our free online meeting scheduler. You can organise meetings and find that essential contact for your business at our show. And to keep your networking journey flowing, check out our fringe events that we will be running alongside our amazing conference talks:

Publisher SpeedMatch - pairs developers and publishers in a series of speed-dating type style meetings, perfect for first contact meetings.

Investor Connector - pre-selected applicants are paired one-on-one with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

Very Big Indie Pitch - indie developer competition for mobile developers, as well as PC and console developers.

Global Connects Party - keep the networking going until late while relaxing after a busy day of conferencing. Enjoy a free bar, finger food, music and make some memories!

