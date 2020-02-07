News

Call of Duty: Mobile shoots through 150 million downloads in three months

By , Staff Writer

Call of Duty: Mobile has exceeded 150 million installs since launching on October 1st, 2019.

The figure was confirmed via Activision's fourth quarter earnings call, where the game was also confirmed to have reached the top of the download charts in more than 150 countries and regions.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick commented that thanks to the success of the mobile shooter, mobile has become the company's "leading platform".

Call of Duty: Mobile made an estimated $60 million from its launch month alone.

Significant growth

“With the introduction of Call of Duty Mobile, we grew our player base from 40 million to 100 million in less than a year," said Kotick.

"We expect significant growth in the Call of Duty franchise in 2020 as compared to 2019 as a result of this and another unannounced Call of Duty initiative.”

Furthermore, Call of Duty: Mobile earned itself the best launch for a mobile game over a quarter since Pokemon GO.

We recently spoke to Call of Duty: Mobile game director Leo Yao about the game as well as the studio's Pokémon partnership and 2020 trends.


