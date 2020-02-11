News

Outsourcing firm Amber opens new studio in Mexico

Games development agency Amber is opening a new studio in Mexico to bolster its outsourcing capabilities.

The new team in Guadalajara will be headed up by general manager Jorge Suarez, who will oversee daily activities and develop strategic plans. It will focus initially on QA and art outsourcing.

Amber's new studio is expected to extend the firm's reach in international development and publishing and increase the markets it can operate in. It currently has studios in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Bucharest where it is headquartered.

Worldwide expansion

"Amber strives to be the development agency of choice for the games industry, by delivering world-class services out of its international studios. An extensive talent pool within a thriving games community, time zone aligned to many of our partners, made it a logical decision for Amber to expand its operations into Guadalajara," said Mihai Pohontu, CEO of Amber.

"Ciudad Creativa Digital is a burgeoning digital creative content hub with numerous international companies choosing to invest in Guadalajara. Our studio will be a great addition to the incredible teams we have working across the globe."

Amber appointed Pohontu as its CEO back in April 2017. Pohontu spoke at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 - we caught up with him before the show to find out a bit about his talk.


