Develop:Brighton adds first ever dedicated mobile track for 2020 edition

By , Editor

Develop:Brighton has announced a new mobile-focused track for its upcoming 2020 conference.

The mobile track will sit alongside seven other tracks at the event covering all angles of the games industry. It is currently open for speaker submissions, with a particular interest in storefront optimisation, maximising monetisation, and designing for free-to-play.

The conference itself will once again take place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole from July 14th to 16th.

Dedicated

"Mobile gaming has always been an important part of the conference programme but we're putting more of a spotlight on it by introducing a dedicated track this July," said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane.

"For the Mobile track we're looking for sessions that explore the best business strategies and game design techniques for mobile games, whether their premium, free-to-play or available through subscription services."

If July is too long to wait to engage with mobile gaming industry experts, be sure to check out Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2020 on May 11th and 12th - tickets are available now.


Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

