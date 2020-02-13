Last chance to save up to $375 on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2020

Back for its second edition, the two-day B2B games industry conference is set to be a special sequel.
Double whammy conference
- 750 industry professionals
- From C-level executives to indies and students
- 50+ countries
- 2 days
- 17 conference tracks
- 180 speakers
- 60+ hours of content
- Big Screen Gaming
- Mobile, esports, industry visions & values, blockchain focused tracks
- Free online meeting scheduler
- Publisher SpeedMatch
- Investor Connector
- Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)
- Very Big Indie Pitch (PC & Console Edition)
- Global Connects Party
