News

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game conjures up a March release on Android

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game conjures up a March release on Android
By , Staff Writer

CD Projekt Red's Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will launch on Android devices from March 24th, 2020.

The free-to-play digital collectable card game adapts the title to mobile with controls "reimagined" for touch interfaces. Users will be able to participate in cross-play across PC and iOS.

Gwent launched on iOS in October 2019, with a 100 staff development team confirmed to be working on the project, making it one of the biggest groups to ever utilise the Unity game engine.

Golem avatar

Players that pre-register for the game will be granted the Imperial Golem avatar, that will be added to their collection upon the first login.

Those that are interested can pre-register for Android here.

Gwent mobile has proved to be hugely successful making up 68 per cent of CD Projekt Red's revenue following the launch.

Prior to this, we spoke to the company's head of communication Hollie Bennett on going from midwife to head of communications.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Mar 27th, 2019

CD Projekt Red reveals Witcher card game Gwent will come to mobile

News Nov 27th, 2019

Gwent mobile made up 68% of CD Projekt Red's revenue following launch

News Sep 25th, 2019

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game has 100 people development team

News Jan 2nd, 2020

CD Projekt and The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski settle differences

News Jun 11th, 2019

E3 2019: The Witcher 3 lands on Nintendo Switch in 2019

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies