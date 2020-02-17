Three years and 15 million downloads later, HQ Trivia has held its last show

Live mobile trivia company HQ has shut down, according to CNN Business.

The company was founded in 2017, with its first mobile games show HQ Trivia released that same year. Following a decline in popularity, investors of the company have backed out.

"Lead investors are no longer willing to fund the company, and so effective today, HQ will cease operations and move to dissolution," said CEO Rus Yusupov in a company-wide email, according to CNN.

The email also revealed that the company turned to a banker "to help find additional investors and partners to support the expansion of the company." Yusupov went on to claim the firm had "received an offer from an established business." However, the deal fell through.

Final answer?

HQ began to have problems after its co-founder and CEO - Colin Kroll - passed away. In April 2019, HQ Trivia show host Scott Rogowsky left following growing issues in the company. In July 2019, 20 per cent of the staff behind HQ Trivia was laid off.

According to stats provided to PocketGamer.biz by Sensor Tower, in its lifetime, HQ Trivia was downloaded almost 15.2 million times. It's strongest year proved to be 2018 - it accounted for 12.3 million unique installs.

Last year, HQ Trivia saw its lowest number of installs to date - 1.1 million, a drop of 500,000 compared to its first year, when it was downloaded 1.6 million times.

However, 2019 did see double the revenue from user spending at $2.2 million. In 2018, the game generated just $1.1 million.

Go home, you're drunk

As shown in a video (below), HQ Trivia hosts Matt Richards and Anna Roisman presented the final show in a drunken state. As the hour went on, the pair begged people to hire them whilst using language that would make a sailor blush. Above all else, Richards and Roisman did their best not to cry.

Richards used $5 of his own money to give the final viewers one last prize - if you can call it that. Throughout the final show, viewers were treated to some memorable quotes, such as when Richards exclaimed: "not gonna lie, this fucking sucks, this is the last HQ ever."

Roisman also had her time to shine - while performing a handstand, the presenter once again encouraged people to hire her, saying, "someone hire me. I'm fucking talented."