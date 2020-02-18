Want to demo your game to the global games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle - FREE?

We know that indie developers are the lifeblood of the games industry, constantly coming up with fun, new and innovative games that challenge the status quo and set new trends that bigger studios can’t help but to follow.

Supporting indies

We have a history of supporting indie developers at our shows, with an entire track looking at how indie developers can survive and thrive in the competitive landscape of today’s game development, as well as regularly featuring speakers from pioneering indie studios prominently in our schedule.

Just last month, we recognised their fantastic achievements in the Mobile Games Awards, and regularly hold Big Indie Pitch competitions around the world, giving indie developers the chance to pitch their games to some of the industry’s leading experts. And at every Connects, we host fringe events where developers can meet with publishers and investors, as well as offering special rates for indies (tickets are available now at Early Bird prices from as little as $70).

Loading new area… The Big Indie Zone!

Stepping up a gear for 2020, we’re proud to announce a new initiative where you could demo your work in person to the entire games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle!

The Big Indie Zone has been designed to help indie developers reach investors, publishers and partners. We have offered space as competition prizes in strictly limited numbers at previous events, but we’re now making more space available on the show floor to indie devs than ever before as part of a new programme of activities specifically supporting indies.

Each table in the expo area is an opportunity to showcase your current or recent work on the global stage, worth $200 - and you could take part FREE!

Even better, this offer is open not only to mobile developers, but thanks to the addition of Big Screen Gaming and The Big Indie Pitch (PC / Console Edition), we are now also looking for PC and Console developers to showcase their games to the global video game industry.

It’s an amazing chance to get your games in front of some of the most important and influential games professionals from around the world.

Offer includes:

One display table in the Big Indie Zone, inc two chairs and one power socket

Two standard conference passes

Access to all conference content

Access to the Global Connects Party

Access to all non-exclusive/invitation-only fringe events

For your opportunity to participate in the Big Indie Zone at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, please submit your details on this form.

About Connects Seattle

Part of an international series of B2B events for the games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle will attract over 750 industry professionals from all around the world, including Europe, Asia and America. Away from the show floor, the conference schedule features 17 tracks of seminars from 180 of the industry’s finest, covering everything from monetization advice to the latest trends such as hypercasual and the best practices for console and PC developers.

Additionally, each attendee will be provided access to our free online meeting scheduler, allowing you to organise meetings with ease. We will also be hosting a whole range of networking events:

Don’t miss out!

For your chance to be a part of the Big Indie Zone Programme at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, apply now!