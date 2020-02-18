News

Google Stadia is adding support for Samsung, Razer, and Asus devices

Google Stadia is adding support for Samsung, Razer, and Asus devices
By , Staff Writer

Google Stadia is set to add compatibility with 18 more mobile Android devices later this week.

Until now, the streaming platform has only been available on Google's Pixel range of devices. However, as of February 20th, the platform will be available on various mobile devices from Samsung, Razer and Asus.

Including the Pixel phones, Stadia will allow users to play games on over 20 Android devices.

Below is a complete list of the new compatible phone models:

  • Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Samsung Galaxy S8+
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
  • Samsung Galaxy Note8
  • Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Samsung Galaxy S9+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note9
  • Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Razer Phone
  • Razer Phone 2
  • ASUS ROG Phone
  • ASUS ROG Phone II

iOS compatibility

Currently, no iOS devices support Google Stadia. However, it is on the company's radar.

"We want to ensure the best possible Stadia experience on mobile and this requires extensive testing. Today, we've announced support for tens of millions of new phones in our launch markets and look forward to adding more in the future," said a spokesperson for Google.

"We know everyone is excited to hear more about our support for iOS, and the truth is that it's not here today. It's something we, of course, would like to support and we'll share more when we have something of substance to disclose."

Moving forward

Last week, for the first time since its launch, new games were announced for Google Stadia - Panzer Dragoon: Remake, Serious Sam Collection, Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks), Spitlings and Lost Words: Beyond the Page.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that a new free tier for the streaming service would be released in the next "few months."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Feb 14th, 2020

Google unveils first new Stadia games since launch

News Feb 7th, 2020

Google Stadia free tier to launch over the next "few months"

News Jan 17th, 2020

Google and BT partner to offer customers free Stadia Premiere with broadband deal

News Jan 15th, 2020

Exclusive: Google Stadia mobile downloads have halved since November

News Dec 23rd, 2019

Google Stadia acquires indie developer Typhoon Studios for first-party development

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies