Google Stadia is adding support for Samsung, Razer, and Asus devices

Google Stadia is set to add compatibility with 18 more mobile Android devices later this week.

Until now, the streaming platform has only been available on Google's Pixel range of devices. However, as of February 20th, the platform will be available on various mobile devices from Samsung, Razer and Asus.

Including the Pixel phones, Stadia will allow users to play games on over 20 Android devices.

Below is a complete list of the new compatible phone models:

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone

ASUS ROG Phone II

iOS compatibility

Currently, no iOS devices support Google Stadia. However, it is on the company's radar.

"We want to ensure the best possible Stadia experience on mobile and this requires extensive testing. Today, we've announced support for tens of millions of new phones in our launch markets and look forward to adding more in the future," said a spokesperson for Google.

"We know everyone is excited to hear more about our support for iOS, and the truth is that it's not here today. It's something we, of course, would like to support and we'll share more when we have something of substance to disclose."

Moving forward

Last week, for the first time since its launch, new games were announced for Google Stadia - Panzer Dragoon: Remake, Serious Sam Collection, Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks), Spitlings and Lost Words: Beyond the Page.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that a new free tier for the streaming service would be released in the next "few months."