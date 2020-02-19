News

Activision Blizzard co-president leaks Diablo and Overwatch series in the works for Netflix

Activision Blizzard look to be teaming with Netflix on two new television series based on the Diablo and Overwatch properties.

The information made its way to the public via Activision Blizzard co-president Nick Van Dyk's LinkedIn profile, though the firm has yet to publicly announce these shows.

According to his profile, Dyk is the executive producer on an anime Diablo project, with the show currently in pre-production. Previously he served as producer on the Netflix Skylanders Academy series.

"Developed and sold"

Fewer details are posted about the Overwatch series, though Dyk states that with his creative partner, he has "developed and sold" an animated series based on the IP.

Blizzard has been creating Overwatch animated shorts to tie-in with the lore of the game and help promote new characters for quite some time, though this would be the first official series created for TV.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Activision Blizzard for comment.

Last year, Netflix and King Features partnered with Cuphead developer Studio MDHR on an upcoming animated series based on the 2017 game.

Prior to this, the streaming service teamed with Finnish developer Next Games to launch a free-to-play mobile title based on the Stranger Things television series, which is due to launch in 2020.


