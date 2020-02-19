News

Kwalee pays out $1.3 million in staff bonuses through profit share scheme

Kwalee pays out $1.3 million in staff bonuses through profit share scheme
By , Staff Writer

Hypercasual publisher Kwalee has paid out £1 million ($1.3 million) to staff through the company's profit share scheme since launching in October 2018.

According to the Leamington Spa-based company, one in every 10 Kwalee employees have been able to double their salaries through the initiative over the past year.

In addition to the base-level payout seen by all staff, employees who pitch ideas for games and develop titles that result in success for the company are eligible for an increased cut of all profits from those particular games, with no upper limit.

"Only right"

"All companies claim to value the ideas and creativity of their staff, but for us it was important to enshrine that in policy," said Kwalee CEO David Darling.

"Not only do we welcome game ideas from all corners of the company, but we actually rely on them to power our internal game development, so it’s only right that everyone has a stake in what they create.

"Beyond that, we feel it's essential that all employees, from game development to administration, can share in the successes, as it's not just about the money but creating a real 'community' feeling in the studio, where everyone, no matter the discipline, is working towards one shared goal."

The publisher recently brought on two new hires to head up an all-new PR team at the studio, with former PG.biz features editor Matt Suckley and PR manager Richard Paul.

We recently spoke to Kwalee head of publishing Simon Prytherch on 30 years in the games industry.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Sep 12th, 2017

From Commodore 64 to hyper-casual: David Darling on the resurgence of simple games based on elegant ideas

Job News Jan 27th, 2020

Hypercasual studio Kwalee shakes up PR team with two new hires

Job News Jan 9th, 2020

Casual games publisher Kwalee names Simon Prytherch new head of publishing

Interview Feb 5th, 2020

Kwalee head of publishing Simon Prytherch on 30 years in the games industry

News Jan 21st, 2020

Kwalee on what exactly makes a hypercasual game

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies