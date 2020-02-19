Kwalee pays out $1.3 million in staff bonuses through profit share scheme

Hypercasual publisher Kwalee has paid out £1 million ($1.3 million) to staff through the company's profit share scheme since launching in October 2018.

According to the Leamington Spa-based company, one in every 10 Kwalee employees have been able to double their salaries through the initiative over the past year.

In addition to the base-level payout seen by all staff, employees who pitch ideas for games and develop titles that result in success for the company are eligible for an increased cut of all profits from those particular games, with no upper limit.

"Only right"

"All companies claim to value the ideas and creativity of their staff, but for us it was important to enshrine that in policy," said Kwalee CEO David Darling.

"Not only do we welcome game ideas from all corners of the company, but we actually rely on them to power our internal game development, so it’s only right that everyone has a stake in what they create.

"Beyond that, we feel it's essential that all employees, from game development to administration, can share in the successes, as it's not just about the money but creating a real 'community' feeling in the studio, where everyone, no matter the discipline, is working towards one shared goal."

The publisher recently brought on two new hires to head up an all-new PR team at the studio, with former PG.biz features editor Matt Suckley and PR manager Richard Paul.

