Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle - sign up now!

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Seattle on May 11th and 12th for its second edition, and with it, the popular matchmaking event Investor Connector.

This event pairs game companies - or individuals - with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

We’ll set aside a quiet space on the morning of Day 1 (May 11th) where pre-selected companies or individuals can connect one-on-one with investors to discuss their potential involvement.

So if you’re a startup looking for funding on a neat project you’re working on, all you have to do is sign up by using this form. If you make it through the approval process, we’ll line you up a meeting with an investor. What happens after is all up to you!

If you’re an investor and would like to get involved, you can sign up using this form!

Please note that applicants MUST be registered attendees of Connects Seattle 2020.

About Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2020

Part of an international series of B2B events, Pocket Gamer Connects returns to the States, making Seattle it’s North American home. It is joined by partner event Big Screen Gaming, meaning all aspects of the games industry will be covered, from mobile, PC and console trends to esports, company culture and indies.

All attendees will be provided with a free online meeting scheduler, allowing you to organise your meetings with ease and track down that essential contact. Alongside the terrific content at Pocket Gamer Connects, we will also be hosting a whole range of fringe and networking events:

