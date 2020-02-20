Embracer Group subsidiary Koch Media acquires Let's Sing developer Voxler

Embracer Group subsidiary Koch Media has entered into an agreement to acquire music and karaoke games developer Voxler SAS.

The deal sees Kock Media taking ownership of the studio and all intellectual property rights, however no details were given for how much the acquisition cost.

Based in Marseille and Paris, the studio is most prominently known for its Let's Sing series. CEO Nicolas Delorme will function as Studio Head to drive the development of future new titles.

"Important step"

"Joining the Koch Media family is a very important step for our studio," said Voxler SAS studio head Nicolas Delorme.

"Having been managed as an independent studio, built on the enthusiasm of its team members and specialised in music games, we are pleased to bring our experience and knowledge to the company group, with whom we have had a strong business relationship for the last ten years.

"The combination of our experiences will help us to offer increasingly exciting games for our fans, extending the frontiers of the music genre in the gaming sector."

The Embracer Group has been making a number of moves recently with US games developer Saber Interactive being snapped up in a deal worth up to $525 million.