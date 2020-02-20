Make-A-Wish UK launches new fundraising programme GameStars aimed at streamers

Make-A-Wish UK has launched a new programme aimed at helping the games community with fundraising for the charity.

GameStars is a new hub found on the company's site aimed at streamers, developers, and anyone that plays games for creating events to raise funds all in the aid of 'granting wishes'.

As part of the initiative, Make-A-Wish has partnered with British YouTuber Tom 'Syndicate' Cassell who will host a launch event to help raise awareness for the cause.

"Isn't just a hobby"

"Whether it's owning gaming equipment, meeting a favourite streamer or even being a developer for a day - gaming wishes are really popular," reads a statement from the organisation.

"For the young people we support, playing video games isn’t just a hobby. It can be a vital lifeline. It allows them to be themselves and stay connected with friends and family despite the confines of illness, hospital and treatment. Or it can simply be a way of escaping the reality of life with a serious illness."

Anyone that sets up a page and raises money through streaming before April 3rd, 2020 will be automatically entered into a free prize giveaway. Winners have the chance to receive an X-Men: Children of the Atom arcade machine, signed by the cast of cast members of X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Lockwood Publishing recently raised $20,000 via Avakin Life to help aid Australia bushfires.