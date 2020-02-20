News

Hasbro is bringing back the old-school Tiger handheld games

By , Staff Writer

Hasbro has brought back its old Tiger Electronics handheld games.

As reported by The Verge, there are four versions of the old 1990s games that have been revitalised. These updated models all sport similar controls - much like the originals - and a colourful backdrop.

The first game is - unsurprisingly - Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Sega's blue mascot made his big-screen debut last week. Sonic the Hedgehog earned $58 million in its first three days.

Disney's The Little Mermaid, Transformers: Generation 2 and X-Men Project X are the other three titles. Hasbro has claimed that all four took inspiration from the original 90s versions.

"The design and technology were created with the original handheld game unit in mind," said the company.

2020 launch

The new Tiger Electronics LLC devices will cost $14.99 each. They are expected to hit the shelves in the fall of 2020.

Last month, Hasbro agreed to a partnership with Scopely for a new Scrabble mobile game.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

