Honour of Kings was the top-grossing mobile game in January 2020

Tencent's Honour of Kings was the top-grossing mobile title in January according to SuperData.

Digital games revenue reached $9.4 billion last month, an increase of 3 per cent year-on-year. More specifically, the earnings through mobile rose 13 per cent year-over-year.

Top five

Fate/Grand Order was the second highest-grossing mobile game in January 2020. Behind the RPG is King's Candy Crush Saga, Gardenscapes - New Acres and Clash of Clans to round off the top five.

Revenue for Gardenscapes - New Acres has more than doubled since September 2019. In January 2020, it brought in $111.9 million. Currently, combined with Homescapes, the two puzzle titles generate more revenue each month than the Candy Crush franchise.

In December 2019, Gardenscapes exceeded $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue. Clash of Clans, meanwhile, had its best revenue month ever in December 2019.