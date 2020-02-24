News

Sonic the Hedgehog movie speeds past $200 million worldwide

Sonic the Hedgehog movie speeds past $200 million worldwide
By , Staff Writer

SEGA and Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog film has grossed $203.1 million worldwide since launching in cinemas.

As reported by Deadline, the new flick starring the 'Blue Blur' has made the majority of that number from residents in the US at $106.6 million. These numbers cover the movies 10-day run since releasing on February 14th, 2020.

Sonic's first live-action release has proven hugely successful after initially making $58 million in its first three days, cementing itself as the highest-grossing opening weekend for a film based on a video game.

Does it have legs?

Detective Pikachu is currently the highest-grossing video game film ever, making $436 million globally, as well as holding onto a 69 per cent approval rating on review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Sonic currently sits at a 63 per cent review rating but a 94 per cent audience score and still has some way to go to top the Pokemon motion picture.

Previously, the Angry Birds film sequel earned itself the title of highest-rated video game movie ever, however, this number has since declined opening the way for Sonic and co.

We recently spoke to SEGA Hardlight studio director Neall Jones ahead of the seven-year anniversary of Sonic Dash.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Feb 17th, 2020

Sonic the Hedgehog movie sprints to nearly $60 million in its first three days

News Nov 12th, 2019

New Sonic movie trailer shows off improved redesign after fan backlash

News Nov 13th, 2019

Sonic Mania designer helped create Sonic movie's new look

News May 24th, 2019

Sonic the Hedgehog movie delayed

as News May 14th, 2019

Detective Pikachu captures biggest weekend opening ever in US for a video game film adaptation

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies