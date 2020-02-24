Sonic the Hedgehog movie speeds past $200 million worldwide

SEGA and Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog film has grossed $203.1 million worldwide since launching in cinemas.

As reported by Deadline, the new flick starring the 'Blue Blur' has made the majority of that number from residents in the US at $106.6 million. These numbers cover the movies 10-day run since releasing on February 14th, 2020.

Sonic's first live-action release has proven hugely successful after initially making $58 million in its first three days, cementing itself as the highest-grossing opening weekend for a film based on a video game.

Does it have legs?

Detective Pikachu is currently the highest-grossing video game film ever, making $436 million globally, as well as holding onto a 69 per cent approval rating on review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Sonic currently sits at a 63 per cent review rating but a 94 per cent audience score and still has some way to go to top the Pokemon motion picture.

Previously, the Angry Birds film sequel earned itself the title of highest-rated video game movie ever, however, this number has since declined opening the way for Sonic and co.

We recently spoke to SEGA Hardlight studio director Neall Jones ahead of the seven-year anniversary of Sonic Dash.