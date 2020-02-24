News

Witcher developer CD Projekt Red becomes second-biggest games company in Europe

By , Staff Writer

CD Projekt Red is now the second-biggest games company located in Europe.

The Polish games firm has now been valued at $8 billion (via Reddit), with only French publisher Ubisoft in front at an estimated worth of $9.52 billion.

There are multiple reasons for this increased valuation, but this number is primarily down to the company's take on The Witcher franchise, as well as its highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 title. 

Witcher TV boost

One factor that has seen renewed interest in The Witcher IP has been the TV show that was released on Netflix and based on the books in December 2019.

As a result of the popular Henry Cavill starring series, The Witcher games witnessed a boost in sales of 554 per cent. 

Gwent mobile was released on iOS last year, with the card game making up 68 per cent of CD Projekt Red's revenue in its first three weeks of launch.

Following this, Gwent has been announced to make its debut on Android devices in March 2020. 


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

