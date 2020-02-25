News

EA pulls out of GDC 2020 due to coronavirus concerns

EA pulls out of GDC 2020 due to coronavirus concerns
By , Staff Writer

Electronic Arts has chosen to withdraw from the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2020 due to the coronavirus.

As announced via LinkedIn by EA ad product development specialist Alex Sherer, the publisher has advised all of its employees to not travel to San Francisco for the event. 

The publisher is one of many companies that have pulled out of the event because of the virus, including Sony and Facebook and most recently, Kojima Productions. 

"Limiting our presence"

"Just received word from corporate, and EA will be limiting our presence at GDC, cancelling our participation in official GDC events, and all EA employees have been advised to not travel to San Francisco for the conference," said Sherer.

Speaking to Gamespot, EA acknowledged that the coronavirus outbreak is the reason for it not only pulling out of GDC but for also restricting non-essential travel for its staff.

"Having closely followed the global situation with Coronavirus and with the recent escalation of cases in new regions, we have decided to take additional steps to protect the wellbeing of our employees including the restriction of all non-essential travel," said an EA representative. 

"As a result, we are also cancelling our official participation at GDC and limiting attendance to other events. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will adjust guidelines to our employees as we feel is appropriate."

Read the full story on PCGamesInsider.biz.

 

 

 


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Feb 17th, 2020

GDC 2020 will go ahead with heavy restrictions for Chinese companies

News Feb 21st, 2020

Facebook Gaming and Sony pull out of GDC 2020 over coronavirus concerns

Job News Feb 4th, 2020

EA DICE art director joins Metroid Prime 4 developer Retro Studios

News Jan 31st, 2020

EA's mobile digital net revenue decreased by $51 million last quarter

1 as News Jan 31st, 2020

EA confirms partnership for Apex Legends on mobile

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies