The Publisher SpeedMatch makes its return at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2020

By , Special Features Editor

It's just over two months until Pocket Gamer Connects lands in Seattle on May 11th and 12th, and with it the popular matchmaking event Publisher SpeedMatch.

Over 750 industry professionals from all corners of the globe will gather at The Grand Hyatt, Seattle, from the biggest developers and publishers to smaller indie studios and student developers. We connect the global games industry together at our conferences through our fringe events like Publisher SpeedMatch.

So what's the Publisher SpeedMatch sessions about?

These sessions enable shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated two-hour stint of speed-date style meetings.

These short meets aren't designed for closing a deal, but they are great for participants to make initial contact, which can be followed up with a longer meeting either during the conference or after.

The Publisher SpeedMatch session is open to all attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle with no extra fee charged! All you have to do is fill in this application form here.

Please note that you need to be registered for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle in order to be contacted. With that being said…

Book your tickets now

Make sure you grab your tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle now and save up to $275 with our Early Bird prices. Hurry, these discounts won't last forever!


