Global Games Pitch - online pitching event for indie teams and publishers.
Looking for a Publisher or Investments for your game project? Save the date April 16-17, 2020 on your calendar and participate in the Global Games Pitch 2020!

Heads up for an open call for all indie and mid-size game development teams around the world! Pitch your game projects directly to publishers and investors over the course of our 2-day online event, holding the presentation from the comfort of your office.

  • Get expert assistance on standby to help prepare your pitch
  • Only vetted game projects, publishers, investors.
  • Track moderation by industry experts.
  • 8 minutes for pitching and streaming the game + 5 minutes for Q&A

Learn more on how to pitch your game online.

Don’t miss the chance to show off your game and find a publisher. The best projects will be promoted at GDBAY Network. Applications are accepted until March 31, 2020. Catch up on a special Early Bird deal today with promocode: PGConnectsFriends10


