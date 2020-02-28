Update: Wooga and IronSource become latest companies to skip GDC due to coronavirus

Update: Casual mobile developer Wooga has confirmed it will no longer attend GDC 2020.

PocketGamer.biz has obtained a statement from Wooga CEO and co-founder Jens Begemann stating the firm's decision to pull out of the event, as well as cancel its European Mobile Drinks mixer.

"Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) we at Wooga have decided to cancel our GDC visit this year," said Begemann.

"This is a precautionary measure since our employees’ health is very important to me. I also don’t want employees to be caught out and away from their families, as the risk of getting temporarily stranded increases."

Original Story: Mobile monetisation outfit IronSource has become the latest company to pull out of GDC 2020 because of the coronavirus risk.

The decision was announced via a blog post, where the firm's 'Developer Day' would be replaced by a day of sessions being live-streamed on the web.

A high number of speakers were due to attend the event however because of the ongoing health risk, the firm has decided to move all of its talks online. IronSource mentions that it looks to work with GDC in the future again.

"Carefully evaluating"

"After carefully evaluating the evolving health risks related to coronavirus, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our Developer Day and party at GDC this year," said an IronSource representative.

"Our San Francisco team will continue to host meetings with partners at GDC, but our on-site developer day will now be replaced by an international live broadcast of sessions from speakers around the world.

"While we were looking forward to hosting a day of valuable content and interesting sessions for developers and partners at GDC, ultimately our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees and partners, and it didn’t make sense to host a developer day where half the speakers would have to fly in to deliver their sessions."

Epic Games and Microsoft earlier made the decision to join Unity, EA, Facebook and Sony in withdrawing from GDC 2020.

We recently spoke to IronSource director of publisher relations Sandra Schneider on using ads to improve retention and monetisation.