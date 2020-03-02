Speak at the seventh Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki this September

On September 29th and 30th, Pocket Gamer Connects returns to the mobile gaming motherland for two incredible days of networking, seminars, pitching, showcases, panels and more. And it could be your chance to share your expertise and knowledge with the rest of the games industry in Helsinki!
Over 1,700 industry professionals from around the world will be in attendance at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, hearing from some of the world’s leading authorities from the mobile games industry. Joining Pocket Gamer Connects is our partner event Big Screen Gaming, bringing coverage on the PC, console and XR gaming sphere.
Call for speakers
We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects and Big Screen Gaming Helsinki to get in touch. We’re particularly looking for experts on these topics:
- Influencer marketing
- Blockchain/cryptocurrency/ICO
- Live ops
- Esports
- Company culture
- Team management
- Technical workshops
- Diversity
- Indie success/failure stories
- Business strategy
- 'Big data'
- Game mechanics
- Audio design
- Game production
- Narrative development
- Social platform gaming
- UX
- Talent acquisition
- Growth
- Monetisation
- UA
- Financing (particularly real-world 'case studies')
- Global markets (data focus)
- Publishing principles
- Localisation
- Piracy
- AI/machine learning
We’re also seeking speakers for Seattle this May, as well as Hong Kong and Jordan later this year. If you’d like to share your expert insight with our industry audience at any of our events, submit your proposal here, or contact patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.
Not a speaker?
Not to worry - not all of us are natural born presenters - but you can still get involved. Our Super Early Bird ticket rates are now open, enabling you to save up to $450! Book now!
