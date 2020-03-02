Game Connection America 2020 will still go ahead

Game Connection America has reaffirmed its plans to run on March 16th-20th in San Francisco.

Writing on its website, Game Connection stated that despite the state of emergency declared in San Francisco by mayor London Breed, there are currently no declared cases in the area, and there has been no recommendation to cancel social activities. As such, the event is currently planned to go ahead.

On top of this, the organisers are offering support to companies in China who are unable to attend. Any such company can receive free promotion on the Game Connection eblast, and can apply for a reduced rate for online and on-site promotion.

Watching closely

"The Game Connection America 2020 will take place as planned in March, and we are watching closely for new developments around the Novel Coronavirus (COVID19) situation in China to keep our attendees appraised of the latest updates," says the Game Connection website.

GDC 2020 has been postponed into the summer following health concerns around the novel coronavirus. It had seen a string of high-profile cancellations before making the decision to postpone.

Meanwhile, other developers and event organisers have banded together to support smaller developers affected by GDC's postponement.