BAFTA reveals nominees for EE Mobile Game of the Year Award 2020

BAFTA has revealed the nominees for its EE Mobile Game of the Year Award for the British Academy Games Awards 2020.

The nominees were voted on by a panel of mobile games experts, including Steel Media CEO Chris James and PocketGamer.com editor Dann Sullivan. However, the award is decided upon by a public vote, which is open now.

The public vote is only open to British people aged 16 or over. Voting will remain open until March 27th, 5pm GMT.

The six nominees are:

Assemble With Care (ustwo games)

(ustwo games) Call of Duty: Mobile (Activision/Tencent)

(Activision/Tencent) Dead Man's Phone (Electric Noir Studios)

(Electric Noir Studios) Pokemon Go (Niantic)

(Niantic) Tangle Tower (SFB Games)

(SFB Games) What The Golf? (Triband)

Popularity contest

"The popularity of the award last year has shown the huge appetite the UK has for mobile games. As the UK’s biggest and fastest network, and with our launch of 5G since the last awards offering even faster speeds and lower latency, we play a crucial role in providing players with the best possible mobile gaming experience," said Pete Jeavons, Director of Brand Marketing at EE.

"This year, we will once again be celebrating innovation and outstanding quality with the EE Mobile Game of The Year Award, giving our customers and the public the chance to have their say and vote for their favourite game."

The inaugural EE Mobile Game of the Year Award went to Old School RuneScape in April 2019. This year's award will be presented at the British Academy Game Awards on April 2nd 2020.