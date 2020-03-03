News

Zordix acquires Hungarian mobile developer Invictus Games

March 3rd, 2020 acquisition Invictus Games
Zordix 		Not disclosed
Swedish developer Zordix has acquired 100 per cent of the shares in the Hungarian mobile studio Invictus Games for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2000 by Tamas Kozak and Akos Divianszky, Invictus Games has worked on over 50 different published titles over the past 20 years and currently consists of a team of 25 people.

Both founders will continue to lead the studio while also becoming shareholders in Zordix.

The company is best known for its Give It Up series which has to date has accumulated over 71 million downloads. As part of the deal, Zordix now owns the rights to the game as well as other IPs such as Level-R, Froggy Jump, Dustoff Heli Rescue and 4x4 Jam/Truck Jam.

"Doubles our production"

"We are proud and excited to welcome Invictus to the growing Zordix family," said Zordix CEO Matti Larsson.

"The company is an important addition in our acquisitions-driven growth that doubles our production capacity, adds 50 released games to our joint portfolio and several new titles are on their way out.

"I am very impressed by Invictus management for running a profitable game company for 20 years. This is achieved by continuously developing and delivering a high number of new own titles under its own brands and with great success, especially in the exciting growing market China."

Invictus Games CEO Tamas Kozak added: "It is with great enthusiasm that we look forward to expanding the team and in addition to mobile games take on the development of more new titles for the leading major consoles and PC."

Last year, Zordix launched a new publishing division that will focus on indie-titles.


Tags:
