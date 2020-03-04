News

E3 is still taking place despite coronavirus concerns

By , Staff Writer

US video games trade body the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has insisted that E3 2020 will still be taking place as other events have been cancelled due to anxieties about coronavirus.

Speaking to Vice Games, the organisation said it was monitoring the situation but still intends on holding the LA trade show in June.

Watching closely

"Everyone is watching the situation very closely," said the ESA.

"We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is the health, wellness and safety of all of our exhibitors and attendees. Given what we know at this time, we are moving ahead full speed with E3 2020 planning. Exhibit and registration sales are on track for an exciting show in June."

This follows numerous companies pulling out of PAX East and UBM cancelling GDC due to concerns with coronavirus.

This news was preceded by several firms including Unity and Facebook pulling out of the San Francisco event. The Mobile World Congress 2020 was also cancelled thanks to the outbreak. Before the event was cancelled, both Sony and Amazon confirmed they would not be attending.

This story originally appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


