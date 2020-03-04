Games First London 2020 and Google I/O cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Games First London 2020 and Google I/O 2020 have both been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

On Games First London's website, it was revealed that organising firms Supercell and Space Ape had cancelled their events thanks to "recent and unpredictable developments of the Coronavirus."

The pair will offer refunds for the event. Furthermore, the companies will still donate to WeForest.

"We were very much looking forward to hosting you, enjoying your company and providing a memorable experience to you," said Supercell and Space Ape.

"Games First has always been a great opportunity for strengthening networks and having valuable conversations. We believe great things happen when communities get together to share and learn from one another, which makes this decision particularly hard. However, we see no other responsible alternative."

The event was scheduled to take place on April 1st.

Outbreak concerns

Software giant Google has cancelled one of its biggest events of the year - I/O 2020.

Speaking to The Verge, a spokesperson for Google cited the coronavirus outbreak as the cause.

"Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre," said the spokesperson.

Google has claimed that those who purchased tickets will be refunded by March 13th. Those who get a refund will automatically get the option of purchasing a Google I/O 2021 ticket. The event was scheduled to take place from May 12th-to-May 14th.

Events crisis

Recently, GDC was postponed due to epidemic concerns. The event will hopefully take place in the summer of 2020 instead.

PAX East still went ahead. However multiple companies - Square Enix, PUBG Corp, Capcom and CD Projekt Red - did pull out of the event due to coronavirus concerns.

It has been confirmed that despite the ongoing outbreak, E3 is still planned to go ahead, as will Game Connection America 2020.