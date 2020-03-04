News

Nintendo teams up with Levi's for Mario clothing and accessory range

By , Staff Writer

Levi Strauss & Co. and Nintendo have teamed up to bring a line of Levi's Mario clothing.

The partnership was teased on Twitter; however, there is no release date for the clothing line.

As reported by Game Watch - translated via Siliconera - there will be a range of items available as part of the collaboration.

The clothing available includes t-shirts, jeans, shorts, jackets, hoodies and polo tops. There will also be accessories such as bandannas, hats and bags. Currently, the most expensive item is believed to be ¥16,000 ($149).

At around ¥4,000 ($37), crew neck t-shirts will prove to be the cheapest items available.

Round the track

Later this month, multiplayer for Mario Kart Tour will be released. The feature entered beta in December 2019. At the DICE Awards 2020, Nintendo's mobile racer took home the accolade for Racing Game of the Year.

In January, a company in Japan was ordered to pay Nintendo $458,000 for an unofficial Mario Kart experience.


