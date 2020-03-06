News

Julia Hardy and Aoife Wilson to host new gaming podcast for the BBC

Julia Hardy and Aoife Wilson to host new gaming podcast for the BBC
By , Staff Writer

Julia Hardy and Aoife Wilson will launch a new BBC podcast about games.

The podcast, dubbed This Game Changed My Life, will come to BBC Sounds on March 27th. It will cover both game and real-life topics.

Hardy and Wilson will welcome guests who have a story to tell. For example, the pair will talk to someone about how they went from sleeping rough to being involved in professional gaming through his Tekken prowess.

Two people who met and got together through popular MMORPG World of Warcraft will also feature on the podcast.

Women in gaming

Hardy is a freelance presenter and the host for the BBC's 'That Gaming Show.' Wilson is a fellow presenter, and heads up the video team for Eurogamer.

As part of our Women in Gaming feature - to celebrate International Women's Day 2020 - we spoke to Hardy about convincing the mainstream media that games are worth investment.

In July 2018, both Wilson and Hardy presented the BAFTA Young Game Developers Awards.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Interview Mar 6th, 2020

Women in Gaming: Freelance presenter and BBC host Julia Hardy on convincing mainstream media to take gaming seriously

Interview Mar 6th, 2020

Women in Gaming: Girls' Games Lab director Caoimhe Roddy on why "companies need to start being more flexible and proactive"

Interview Mar 4th, 2020

Women in Gaming: Sumo Digital's Lucy Smith discusses the allure of games design

Interview Mar 3rd, 2020

Women in Gaming: Kitfox Games' Victoria Tran on shifting from healthcare PR to the games industry

Interview Mar 2nd, 2020

Women in Gaming: Rooster Teeth’s Alanah Pearce on making the leap from Australian to US games media

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies