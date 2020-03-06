Update on Pocket Gamer Connects 2020 event plans and announcement of new digital conference

Together with many other gaming industry events, the organisers of Pocket Gamer Connects have been closely monitoring the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the impact it has had on our industry and communities, including the cancellation or postponement of several large events. We stand with our peers and colleagues around the world that have been impacted by the spread of this disease.

Pocket Gamer Connects is a global events business and, along with many other regional events, plays a very important part in the global games ecosystem. Hence, after consulting with industry advisors and health officials, we are, for the time being, confirming our 2020 events schedule.

We will continue to monitor the situation and the advice from health organisations in the coming weeks and will take extra precautions at the events themselves to ensure that the health and safety of our guests and team members is paramount.

We can also assure you that in the case that PGC events are canceled we will refund ticket costs or offer a conference pass of the same type to a future PGC event. If a delegate needs to cancel due to travel restrictions, illness or other reasons, we will adopt a flexible approach and evaluate on a case-by-case basis.

N.B. Our other non-PGC events (Big Indie Pitches, Parties, etc) will also continue as usual where possible, but obviously may be subject to change or postponement.

Introducing Pocket Gamer Connects Digital

Of course, we are mindful that not everyone is able to travel at this time. To cater for and support these partners, we will be adding a digital meeting aspect to several of our upcoming live shows (starting with PGC Seattle in May) and also launching a standalone digital event in April - Pocket Gamer Connects Digital.

Taking place in the week of April 6th, this will be our first-ever entirely online event, combining 40+ streamed presentation talks, a brand new virtual video/audio meeting system and multiple fringe events in an attempt to deliver as much as possible of the familiar ‘Connects’ event magic without the need to travel.

We'll bring you more information on this exciting new online-only event soon, but the event is already live to sign up now at Early Bird prices. And you can save 10% off online prices until next Friday 13th March with the code SAVEONLINE.

Pocket Gamer Connects event dates

With the addition of the all-new online-only event, our forthcoming Connects line-up currently looks like this:

Your next live Pocket Gamer Connects...

Tickets are on sale now for the next Pocket Gamer Connects when the roadshow lands in Seattle this May 11-12. Tickets are now available at Early Bird prices with savings up to $275 before the offer ends next week.

Big Indie Pitch San Francisco

GDC may be off - we're as disappointed as anyone - but our Big Indie Pitch San Francisco is still on.

On March 18th, participating Indie developers will not only gain invaluable feedback from our panel of expert judges, but could also win prizes worth $thousands.

