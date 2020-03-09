Applications close NEXT WEEK for the Big Indie Pitch @ San Francisco

Like many events organisers, we’re closely monitoring recent global news and we're as devastated as everyone else to hear of the postponement to GDC. Despite this unfortunate news, we’ve also noted that many other smaller events have successfully gone ahead as planned and we recognise how important these events are to the global ecosystem.

And so, we’re going ahead with our eighth annual Big Indie Pitch in San Francisco, in association with Kwalee, during the week that was originally planned for GDC, on March 18th! Applications close one week today (March 16th), so make sure you sign up now!

What it is

The Big Indie Pitch offers shortlisted developers a chance to impress some of the best experts the industry has to offer (including journalists publishers, investors, and notable indies), answer questions and gather expert insight on their game.

The unique speed dating format gives each developer four minutes with each panel of experts, meaning entrants will get real feedback from the event. The winner will also get editorial coverage in Pocket Gamer, AppSpy and beyond, making this a great chance to get you, your studio and your game played by the world, alongside potentially winning one of our brand new bespoke Indie packages that can be used to promote and market your game across Steel Media’s portfolio of sites and events.

And as a first for this year, we’re opening the San Francisco Big Indie Pitch to PC and console developers!

Submit your game now!

Sign ups for the Big Indie Pitch close NEXT WEEK on Monday, March 16th - so submit your application now!