SXSW 2020 will not take place due to the coronavirus

SXSW 2020 has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

As announced in a site update, for the first time in 34 years, the Austin-based event will not take place. However, SXSW is looking to reschedule. It is also looking at a virtual SXSW online experience.

"We are devastated to share this news with you. 'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation," said SWSX.

"As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health stated that "there's no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer." However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honour and respect the City of Austin's decision. We are committed to doing our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites."

This year's event was set to be the first to feature a games industry track.

Outbreak concerns

Last week, it was revealed that TwitchCon Amsterdam was cancelled due to health concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Following several major companies dropping out, GDC 2020 was officially postponed last month. Further cancelled events include the Mobile World Congress 2020, Game First London 2020, and Google I/O.

However, E3 will still take place despite the city of Los Angeles having declared a state of emergency.

It's not just events suffering due to the outbreak, as Microsoft, Facebook and Google have all asked employees to work from home.

This story originally appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.