Google and Adidas partner for smart insoles that track performance in FIFA Mobile

Electronic Arts has partnered with Adidas to launch smart insoles that will track player performance in FIFA Mobile.

The product's existence was confirmed after an initial tease was posted to Instagram last week. The Adidas GMR insoles will utilise Google Jacquard tracking tag technology to measure user's performance through movements, such as ball control and kicks.

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala makes an appearance at the end of the video, with the player unlockable in-game for those that purchase the footwear.

Ultimate Team

"By completing different challenges and hitting longer-term milestones, users will earn rewards and improve their Ultimate Team, powering their players in-game with real-world achievements," reads the product's description.

The Adidas GMR insoles can be purchased for £29.95 ($35.00). Those looking for more information can head here.

EA recently banned FIFA pro player Kurt 'Kurt0411' Fenech from competitive play in the football blockbuster after allegedly threatening employees at the corporation.

Google meanwhile, has launched a new Stadia Games and Entertainment studio in Playa Vista that will be led by former Sony Santa Monica head Shannon Studstill.


