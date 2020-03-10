Digital Development Management acquires Digi-Capital's data platform

Games business and talent agency Digital Development Management (DDM) has snapped up Digi-Capital's investment data platform.

The firm has said that this will help improve its Games Investment Review, which is intended to be "one of the most comprehensive sources of data covering over a decade of investments made in the game industry." No figure has been placed on the deal.

"Knowledge and data"

"Combining this investment information platform with our worldwide team of business experts and our extended family of consulting executives provides DDM with an unparalleled ability to put knowledge and data to work for our clients," DDM president Joe Minton said.

Digi-Capital MD Tim Merel added: "Over a decade of experience went into turning our Game Industry Data into a powerful tool. As our company began to focus on other markets over the last five years, we were looking for the right steward for what we had built to help companies looking to do business in games.

"Having known Joe and the team for a long time, we are very happy that DDM are the folks to take things to the next level."

This story originally appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.