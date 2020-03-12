LAST CHANCE to save up to $275 on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2020

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is set to make its return on May 11th and 12th, and today is the final day you can save up to $275 on tickets.
Back for its second edition in our new home in the States - and with new partner event Big Screen Gaming - the two-day B2B games industry conference promises to be a special sequel.
And at midnight tonight, our Early Bird offer ends, meaning you have only today to save up to $275 on the price of tickets. So make sure you save yourself some dollars and book your tickets now!
What you can expect
- 750 industry professionals
- From C-level executives to indies and students
- 50+ countries
- 2 days
- 17 conference tracks
- 180 speakers
- 60+ hours of content
- Big Screen Gaming
- Big Indie Zone
- Free online meeting scheduler
- Publisher SpeedMatch
- Investor Connector
- Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)
- Very Big Indie Pitch (PC & Console Edition)
- Global Connects Party
Ends today - book now!
Don’t miss out on the chance to save up to $275 on the price of tickets for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle and book before midnight tonight! What are you waiting for?
POCKET GAMER CONNECTS EVENT GUARANTEE
If any of our Pocket Gamer Connects events are canceled, then we guarantee to either transfer the ticket (at the same level) to a later event of your choice or offer a full refund on the ticket.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?