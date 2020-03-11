News

Skillz reveals its top-earning mobile esports players of the decade

Skillz reveals its top-earning mobile esports players of the decade
By , Staff Writer

The top 10 Skillz mobile esports players won a combined total of $33 million in prize money.

However, the amount of money won is not the most interesting aspect of this list provided by the esports platform. In a male-dominated sector, seven out of the top 10 players are female – including the No.1 earner HestiaX from New Jersey, who took home $5.3 million.

Furthermore, HestiaX was the top-earning esports athlete in 2019 – her prize money came to a total of $3.96 million last year. Across the entire industry, HestiaX is ranked sixth in mobile esports earnings.

The top-earning male of 2019 was ShawnG23; he brought in $3.95 million. For the last decade, he finished third with a total of $4.3 million.

Four out of the top 10 Skillz players of the last decade come from New York. Two of the best competitors for the previous year come from the same state, while a further two hail from California.

Skillz determines its top competitors through the total tournament prizes won by each player. Entry fees competitors may have paid to enter tournaments are excluded.

Getting competitive

Mobile esports is on the rise and have been for the past couple of years. Earlier this month, pro gaming firm the Esports Players League received $1 million in funding – the money will be used to help the ESPL move into more countries. In 2019, mobile app company Strafe got an investment of $3 million for an esports companion app.

It is expected that esports will generate more than $1 billion in revenue in 2020. It is thought that titles such as PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire have aided in the surge in popularity for mobile esports.

Last month, LVP published a guest post looking at why investors do not understand what opportunities esports provide.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jul 18th, 2019

Skillz reveals $25,000 Global Game Development Challenge

Interview Sep 18th, 2018

How real-money competition platform Skillz is riding the wave of mobile esports for all

News Apr 6th, 2018

Mobile esports company Skillz doubles revenue to $200 million run-rate in less than nine months

News Mar 1st, 2018

Esports platform Skillz partners with breast cancer organisation for $100,000 charity tournament

1 News Nov 21st, 2019

Skillz raises funding from NFL's 32 Equity investment arm

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies