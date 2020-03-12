GDC to stream cancelled sessions via Twitch

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) will stream various talks that were scheduled for the event.

As revealed via GDC's website, various speakers have submitted recorded versions of their sessions for GDC.

The streamed talks will take place between 9am and 5pm PT from March 16th to March 20th. The Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards will be streamed on March 18th at 5pm Pacific Time.

"Recorded versions"

"Thanks to submissions from many of the speakers who had talks planned for GDC 2020, we will be streaming recorded versions of their GDC sessions on the official GDC Twitch channel," said GDC in a statement.

"Streaming session content will be featured on March 16-20 from 9am to 5pm PT.

"In addition to select GDC 2020 talks, virtual awards ceremonies for The Independent Games Festival (IGF) and Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) will be streaming at 5pm PT (8pm ET) on Wednesday, March 18th."

