Glu Mobile restricts travel for employees and embraces remote working amidst coronavirus

US games firm Glu Mobile has restricted all business travel and engaged remote working to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a blog post (via LinkedIn), the developer confirmed the move to "proactively minimise the risk" and has confirmed that all Bay Area employees have been transitioned to remote work setups. Furthermore, travel for staff was confirmed to be restricted earlier this month.

The precautions that have come into effect will continue for the next two weeks, with the situation being "closely monitored" by the company.

"Function without interruption"

"As part of the company's business continuity planning, Glu has prepared for remote work. All employees are being supported with the appropriate technology and tools needed to succeed during this time," read the post from Glu.

"All live games in Glu's portfolio will function without interruption. Additionally, the upcoming launches of MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 and Disney Sorcerer's Arena remain on track."

Glu recently soft-launched free-to-play sports game MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 in Canada.

Prior to this, the company revealed that its card collectable RPG Disney Sorcerer's Arena has opened pre-registration ahead of its impending worldwide release.